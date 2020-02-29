Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
Crime

Thieves target Lions star in overnight raid

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have stolen Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron's Mercedes-Benz while he was in Melbourne playing in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims last night.

In a tweet this morning, Cameron's Lions teammate Mitch Robinson asked followers to contact the players if they had seen anything suspicious around the star forward's million-dollar Norman Park home.

According to police, a break and enter was reported at the Norman Park residence at about 6.45am.

It's believed the white Mercedes-Benz, number plate 400 ZFT, was stolen between about 10.30pm last night and 6am this morning.

Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

 

The Brisbane Lions team was contacted about the matter and said the players would not be commenting.

"We won't be commenting publicly on this matter as it is a police investigation," a Brisbane Lion spokesperson said.

charlie cameron lions theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New platform expands the reach of vital service

        premium_icon New platform expands the reach of vital service

        News The platform will provide direct access to a range of essential services.

        Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        premium_icon Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        Crime Car theieves move to the regions, after a Clermont home was targeted overnight.

        Volunteers leading rural fire fighting efforts

        premium_icon Volunteers leading rural fire fighting efforts

        News Local firefighter experienced the horrific scenes at the extreme fires across the...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network