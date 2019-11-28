Things to do across the region

FAMILY DAY: Kayak down the Nogoa River at Nogoa November on November 30 at Emerald Botanic Gardens.

FAMILY DAY: Kayak down the Nogoa River at Nogoa November on November 30 at Emerald Botanic Gardens.

1. CHECK out a special photographic exhibition at the Emerald Art Gallery that shares compelling stories of drought and human resilience from western Queensland. The exhibition ends on Friday, November 29, so get in quick before it closes.

2. ENJOY a day by the Nogoa River in the Emerald Botanic Gardens on Saturday, November 30. The 7am parkrun will be followed by a breakfast barbecue and cake to celebrate. Explore the river on a kayak, grab a coffee, browse stalls or learn about the river and gardens.

3. CELEBRATE a great year at the Springsure Bowls Club with a free dinner. Enjoy the grazing table, barefoot bowls, pool tables and more on November 30 from 5pm. For more information visit springsurebowlsclub.com.au

4. SING your favourite carols and enjoy an evening with family and friends at the Tieri Carols by Candle from 5.30pm on Thursday, December 5. It will be a festive night for all. The event will be held at Tieri Town Square.

5. DON’T miss a visit from Santa at the 2019 Christmas Fair next weekend. Blackwater Town Centre will host a jumping castle and pop up stores to keep crowds entertained. There will be face painting and a coffee van at the fair on December 7 from 9.30am to 12pm.