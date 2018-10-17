Things to do around the region

1. Night at the movies

HEAD to the movies and experience a great family night out tonight. The St Brigid's Emerald, P&F Association invites you and your family to join a fun and relaxing evening watching the movie 'Ferdinand'. The night will cost a gold coin donation for all who wish to attend. There will plenty of food and snacks available, as well as dessert for those wishing to indulge. Glow sticks will light up the night and $100 will also be available. Held tonight, October 19, the event will run from 5.30-8.30pm. Take along your own chairs, picnic blanket and pillows, get comfy under the stars and enjoy the night in front of the big screen.

2. Hunt for a bargain

GO ON the hunt for a bargain this weekend with the Garage Sale Trail being held across both the Central Highlands and Isaac regions. Taking place across one jam packed weekend on October 20 and 21, the Garage Sale Trail is the nation's biggest weekend of garage sales. It's a unique opportunity for residents to clear out their pre-loved items, find treasure, meet the neighbours and have some fun. See this week's CQ News for the maps and times of the Central Highlands event. For more information and to see the times of garage sales in the Isaac region, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/garagesaletrail

3. Action on the fields

QUEENSLAND Rugby Union, in conjunction with the Central Queensland Rugby Union, will host the 2018 Western 7s at the Emerald Agricultural College this weekend, October 19 to 21. The tournament will see more than 50 school aged teams aged 10-18 years compete at the regional championships. The largest rugby 7s tournament held outside south east Queensland allows players from all over Queensland country to compete at a registered QRU event, where state and national selectors will be present to scout talent for prospective representative programs. Games kick off today at 1pm and run until 1pm Sunday for the official awards ceremony.

4. Ultimate Bee Gee's show

GET ready Capella, the Ultimate Bee Gees Show is heading your way. This amazing trio of singers has presented the music of the Gibb brothers all over the world, impressing audiences wherever they have performed. Their voices soar through all the great romantic ballads and disco hits with the unmistakable harmonies that were the trademark of the Bee Gees. The Ultimate Bee Gees Show will be hitting the stage at the Capella Cultural Centre on October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for $43 per person or $38 for concessions. To book your your tickets, phone 49849300 or go to www.capellaentertainment.com.au. Buses will leave from outside the Emerald Railway Station and outside the Clermont Post Office at 6pm for $15 per person.

5. Take a joy ride

PLANES will take to the skies later this month in an effort to support children in need as part of Emerald's first National FunFlight Day. On October 28, the nationwide event will give 200 people from Emerald the chance to take a 15-30-minute flight over their region, lifting spirits and hopes along the way. Volunteer pilots and organisers aim to give any child and their family touched by adversity the chance to fly for free. Held at the Emerald Airport, the event will run from 7am-2pm with plenty of crafts and available for all ages. A sausage sizzle will also be available. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.au