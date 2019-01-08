Things to do around the region

1. A deadly night out

LOGIE award winning comedian Paul Fenech is bringing his Pauly's Fat Pizza & Housos Comedy Spectacular show to Emerald. The comedic genius, known for his popular television shows Fat Pizza and Housos and their movie spin-offs, promises to deliver a deadly night. Hailed as Fenech's funniest show ever, the spectacular includes elements from his newest smash hit television series, Deadly Down Under. The show will visit The Irish Village on Thursday, January 17, with doors open from 7pm. Tickets can be pre-purchased at The Irish Village or Liquor Legends Emerald for $25, or bought at the door on the night for $30.

2. Let off some steam

LOOKING for a unique way to entertain the kids these school holidays? Why not take them to Gorgy Porgy's handmade cosmetics workshops at the Clermont Pottery Hub. The first junior workshop is designed for children aged six to 11 and will run from 9.30-11.30am. Participants will make coloured bath salts and a special soap, using ingredients such as essential oils. Morning tea is included; please bring a water bottle. The second teen workshop will run from 1-3pm where they will learn how to make bath bombs and luxury body balm from scratch using raw ingredientsAfternoon tea is included.Each workshop costs $30 per person or $25 for Artslink members.

3. Lots of handmade goodies

DON'T forget the Central Highlands Science Centre is open all throughout these school holidays for all your educational family fun. The centre provides an informal learning environment where fun comes first and aims to inspire and ignite the minds of future generations. The museum's interactive exhibits provide opportunities for children to engage in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) related exercises and experience the wonders of science. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9am until 1pm. Entry is $5 per child for non-members and is free for members. For more information visit www.chscience.com.au.

4. PCYC family fun

ARE you tired of doing the same thing over the school holidays? Well, the Emerald PCYC has come to the rescue with a number of fun activities for children of all ages. Round up the children and their friends and head to the PCYC on January 16 for a great day of fun, with a Laser Tag competition from 10am until noon. Or why not rip some skids at the Emerald Skate Park on January 18 from 4.30pm until 6pm? Food and drinks are provided. The PCYC will also be holding free basketball everyday from 9am until 5.30pm from Monday, January 7 onwards. Tell the children to invite their friends and enjoy the fun local activities.

5. Book fun at the library

ISAAC Regional Council Libraries popular children's programs are back for Moranbah in 2019! Baby Bounce is designed for ages 0-2 and helps nurture your baby's pre-literacy, communication, language and social skills. Why not let your children listen and participate in interactive group story telling session at Story Time, suitable for ages 2-5? Rhyme Time helps enhance your children's fine motor skill development through action rhymes and songs. Or if play time is more your thing, try First 5 Forever Play Time Sessions, which encourage parents to explore play activities with their child. Session times vary, so visit isaac.qld.gov.au and check out the monthly calendar. Bookings are essential and can be made through Moranbah Library on 07 4846 3534.