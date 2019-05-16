Things to do in our region

Last chance for tickets

THE Capricornian Restaurant in Emerald will host Wincott's Ladies of the Land Luncheon on Thursday, May 23.

Tickets are sold out for the event but Wincott is taking a waiting list in case tickets become available in the lead-up to the event.

The lunch is designed for women from all sectors of the agricultural industry to come together, network and listen to presentations from guest speakers.

The two guest speakers, Earle May and Elisha Parker, will aim to create discussions about progressing the future of ladies living off the land.

Tapas start at 11.30am for a noon lunch, with the event finishing at 2pm.

For any questions please phone Central Highlands Wincott regional representative Alexandria Galea on 0439 191 095.

World record attempt

WANT to see a piece of world history taking place?

The Australian Motorhoming Club Lions Club is coming to Barcaldine to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest parade of camping vehicles, and the longest connected image made of LED rope lights.

Travel website OzWit will be on hand as well for the event. The world record attempt accepts self-contained motorhomes, caravans, fifth wheelers and campervans to be a part of the world record attempt.

So if you want to join in the attempt or just watch it unfold, head to Barcaldine between May 23 and 27 to find out more.

Farming workshop

THE Blackwater International Centre is set to host the Resource Consulting Services Grazing Clinic on May 21-24.

The RCS Grazing Clinic is a two-and-a-half day practical, hands-on workshop that develops grass managing skills.

RCS Grazing Clinic facilitator David McLean plans to cover: how to assessrest period and calculate graze period, howto match stocking rateto carrying capacity, how to use grazing charts toplan and make confidentdecisions, six principles of regenerative grazing management, waterdesign and fence planning.

For more information head to the RCS - Resource Consulting Services Facebook page.

Training for future stars

DO YOU want to be the next Cameron Smith or Jonathan Thurston?

Or just looking to get into a new sport?

Anakie State School will host League Stars on May 20 from 3.15pm.

The League Stars program is an after school non-contact program, geared towards providing the perfect introduction to rugby league for primary school-aged children.

The skill-based program is suitable for all abilities.

Cost is $49 per participant.

Head to League Stars-The Gemfields Facebook page for tickets and more information.

Rural Aid Charity Golf Day

THE Rural Aid Charity Golf Day is set for the Emerald Golf Club on May 18.

Supported by Central Highlands Toyota, the Charity Golf Day will aim to raise as much money as possible for Rural Aid.

Play will be a four person social ambrose, no handicap is required.

Come dressed in your best farmer's attire to win a prize. There will be some great prizes up for grabs, including two nights away at Korte's Resort in Rockhampton and a hole in one car give-away on hole 17.

Donations can be made by partaking in the on course action or donating at the club. Registration is 9am on the day for a 9.30am start.