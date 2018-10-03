Things to do this week

Journey through space

REACH for the stars and get ready to go on a journey through space and science next week. Suitable for all ages, Astronomical II delivers a night of laughs as it explores the wonders of the universe. The show will continue its tour of the Central Highlands next week, starting at Roy Day Park, Sapphire, on Monday, followed by shows in Comet, Blackwater, Bluff and Dingo later in the week. Shows start at 6.30pm. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family (two adults and three children). Children under five are free. For up-to-date information on show locations and to book online, go to fullthrottletheatre.com

Fun run in the gardens

GET up and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Pan for your treasure

END your holidays on a high note by finding hidden gems in the Sapphire Gemfields. Go digging deep and unearth your own treasures in Rubyvale. The Miner's Cottage and Miners Heritage are just some of the great places to discover your gems. The digging work is done, so buy a bucket of wash and start searching. Friendly staff will offer advice and guidance on how to sieve and sort for sapphires and, if you don't find a big one, there are sapphires for sale in the jewellery shops. For more information contact Miners Heritage on 49854444 or Miner's Cottage on 49854531.

Old England hits region

EXPERIENCE the life and humour of old England in an afternoon full of fun and feasting as Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant brings its comedic stage show to the Central Highlands. Join the old-fashioned fun at Capella Cultural Centre on Sunday, October 14 from 12-3.30pm. Audience members will be treated to a hearty three-course feast throughout the show, brought out by the medieval serving wenches. The "naughty but nice” show is suitable for all ages, leaving plenty to the imagination. Cost is $55 a person. For more information and to book call 49849300 or visit capellaentertainment.com.au

100 Objects exhibition

ARE YOU looking for an intriguing activity? Clermont Historical Centre's 100 Objects exhibition may be the place for you. It unveils Clermont's history for the first time. The vast collection of objects representing Clermont's eclectic and colourful past includes a beautiful christening gown donated by the Hasz family which dates back to 1882 and one of three remaining Central Queensland Carrier Union plaques in Australia, circa 1890. Entry is $6 for adults, $4 for pensioners, $3 children under 12 years and $15 a family with two children. The exhibition is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-3pm.