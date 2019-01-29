Things to do this week

1. Tee up for the children

PUTT for charity this weekend in a fun day full of golfing action. Emerald Golf Club will host the 4-ball Ambrose on Saturday, February 2, to raise awareness and proceeds for Microcephaly, a medical condition where the brain doesn't develop properly resulting in a smaller head than normal. Registration will open from 9am, with tee off at 10am. Playing costs are $60 per person and sponsor- ship is available for players. A sausage sizzle breakfast will also be provided before tee off, as well as a barbecue dinner and plenty of cash prizes are up for grabs. For more information, email jnbmaintenance@hotmail. com or phone 0429059283.

2. Fun run in the gardens

GET UP and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes this Saturday, February 2, grab your family or friends and head down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

3. Barrel racing action

SADDLE up and head to Blackwater this weekend for a day of action on the horses. The ABHA (Australian Barrel Horse Association) Jackpot Junkies Divisional Barrel Racing will be held on Sunday, February 3 at the Blackwater Rodeo Grounds. Nominations open at 7am and a number of categories are available to enter including exhibitions ($5), peewee ($5), junior divisional ($15) and open divisional ($25). Exhibitions will run from 8am with the competition from 9am. Camping is available on Saturday night although no powered sites are available. For more information, visit https://abha.com.au.

4. Mums time to socialise

ARE you new to Moranbah or just looking for somewhere to meet new friends? Then you should head to Mums' Morning Tea, hosted by Oasis Life Lounge, Moranbah (beside Lions Park). All mums and their children are welcome to attend the free social morning, held on Monday, February 4. It will be a relaxed gathering with a delicious morning tea and drinks available. Invite your friends or meet new ones, and enjoy a great morning out with the ladies of Moranbah. The children will also be entertained with a toddler play area available. For more information or to see other events, visit Oasis Life Lounge on Facebook.

5. Will you call out Bingo?

CAN YOU handle a night full of friendly competition? The Alpha District Tourism and Development Association are bringing back bingo this year, with the first night kick starting on Wednesday, February 6 at the Alpha Town Hall. It will be a fun filled night for all ages to unwind and socialise with fellow players while enjoying the competition. The free event will start at 7pm and will guarantee a night full of laughter. For further details on the competition or the event, please contact Vicki McGuren on 0488434246. More bingo games will be played at the Alpha Town Hall on February 20, March 6 and 20.