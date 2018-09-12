Things to do this weekend

Springsure Cup Races

DON'T miss out on the great race action this weekend at the Springsure Cup Races. The races will be held from 11am Saturday at the Springsure Racecourse and it is one of the biggest events on the town's social calendar. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for pensioners and high school students. There will be a five-race program, fashions on the field, ball hopper derby, free entertainment for children, a full bar and catering until late. Night time entertainment features Brisbane-based band Creedence Clearwater Revived. Courtesy buses can take you to the course from Charles St at 12.30pm and 1pm.

Family fun day out

ENJOY a fantastic day out with your family to raise funds for locals in need. A family fun day will be held this weekend, and will include plenty of entertainment for all ages. Hosted by Emerald World of Learning at 1 Roberts St, Emerald, there will be a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, pony rides, Emerald car show, face painting, market stalls and a bake sale. You won't miss out with plenty of games and prizes to be won, as well as a kid's refurbished furniture auction. Held from 9am to noon Saturday, there will be lots of live entertainment, and every dollar donated on the day will go directly to Drought Angels.

Emerald Colour Run

A SEA of colour will take over the Emerald Botanic Gardens this weekend. Emerald State High School is bringing back the Emerald Colour Run for the second year. Run, walk, skip or dance around the 5km course, scattered with colour stations to ensure all participants finish doused head to toe. Held on Sunday, the course opens at 7.30am with check in from 6.45am at the Opal St entrance. Students cost $15, adults are $20, or take part in the colour stretch class for $10 from 9.45am. To purchase tickets, visit the Emerald Colour Run Facebook page. Get your teams together and don't miss this great family event.

Charity luncheon

COME along for a three course lunch set in the beautiful gardens of Veronica Downs this weekend and help raise much needed funds for a good cause. Long Lunch - Grazing in the Garden is a charity luncheon that will be held from 1-5pm Sunday at Veronica Downs, Capella. Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person and can be purchased from www.trybooking.com/ WZOW. All proceeds from the luncheon go to the Central Highlands Science Centre. Tell your friends and make sure you pick up your tickets today for a relaxed, rustic afternoon with amazing food and great company.

Journey through space

REACH for the stars and go on a journey through space when Astronomical II returns to the Central Highlands. Suitable for all ages, the three-actor theatre play invites the audience to join in by looking at the wonders of space through large computer-controlled telescopes. Astronomical II will land in the Central Highlands for a show at Duaringa Golf Club next Tuesday, September 18. Show starts at 6.30pm and tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family. Under five-year olds are free. BYO chairs and picnic. For up-to-date information on show locations and to book online, visit fullthrottletheatre.com.