Things to do this weekend

Movie premiere night

WHAT do you have planned for this Friday night? Why not kick-start the school holidays with heaps of fun in your pyjamas with pizza and a movie? Friday night, Central Highlands Science Centre are hosting their annual pizza and pyjama movie night, celebrating the movie premiere of Smallfoot. The movie will be shown at 6pm Friday night at the Emerald Twin Cinema Complex. There are plenty of prizes to be won. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Le Porte Rosse or Emerald Twin Cinema Complex, or online at centralhighlandssciencecentreinc.wildapricot.org/event-3004031. Price includes movie ticket, pizza and drinks.

Star Wars Trivia Night

Are you a huge fan of Star Wars and enjoy trivia? Get a team of friends together and head on over to the Irish Village Friday night and put your knowledge of the Star Wars universe to the ultimate test. The Star Wars Trivia night kicks off at 6pm Friday at the Irish Village, Emerald. Entry is $10 per team. There must be six people to a team - all ages are welcome. There are plenty of great prizes to be won including a $100 voucher for best costume as well as special cocktails and a themed menu on offer. Choose your teams and join the battle - may the force be with you. Warning, automatic blasters set to stun for those who use phones to find the answers.

Fun run in the gardens

GET UP and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

A Gourmet Afternoon

JOIN the community of Moranbah this Sunday for a gourmet afternoon. Hosted by The Gourmet Edition, A Gourmet Afternoon will take place Sunday at 11am at the Moranbah Town Square. The Gourmet Edition is a small family owned business that offers a selection of scrumptious Australian and international produce. Owners of The Gourmet Edition, Aron and Tess Gunn, are avid lovers of food and aim to bring you beautiful, fresh gourmet foods that you love or have never seen or tried but sound amazing all the same. Book a platter, grab a juice and browse the large variety of scrumptious dishes on the day.

100 Objects exhibition

ARE YOU looking for an intriguing activity? Clermont Historical Centre's 100 Objects exhibition may be the place for you. It unveils Clermont's history for the first time. The vast collection of objects representing Clermont's eclectic and colourful past includes a beautiful christening gown donated by the Hasz family which dates back to 1882 and one of three remaining Central Queensland Carrier Union plaques in Australia, circa 1890. Entry is $6 for adults, $4 for pensioners, $3 children under 12 years and $15 a family with two children. The exhibition is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-3pm.