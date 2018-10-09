Things to do this weekend

Celebrating 50 years

BLACKWATER State School is celebrating 50 years tomorrow and you're invited. The school officially opened on October 12, 1968. To celebrate this milestone, the P&C Association has organised an evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Celebrations are set to run from 4-10pm at Blackwater State School. There will be market stalls, mini eat street, free amusement rides, face painting, petting zoo, as well as live entertainment. There will also be a bar operating and the school hall set up with photos of past years of schooling. This is a free event. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.

Fun run in the gardens

GET up and start your day in the best possible way with the Emerald Botanic Gardens parkrun. It starts at 7am every Saturday and you can choose whether you walk, run, jog or even skip the beautiful 5km track. It is free to participate and is open to all ages and all levels of fitness. If you're a competitive runner, you can register for a barcode and get your running time recorded to keep track of your personal best. Pets are allowed to join you on the run, so make sure you bring them along. Throw on your running shoes, grab your family or friends and come down to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Journey through space

REACH for the stars and get ready to go on a journey through space and science. Suitable for all ages, Astronomical II delivers a night of laughs as it explores the wonders of the universe. The show will continue its tour of the region today, showing at Dingo State School tonight, followed by shows in Middlemount, Tieri, Capella, Clermont and Dysart throughout the weekend and next week. Shows start at 6.30pm. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family (two adults and three children). Children under five are free. For up-to-date information on show locations and to book online, go to fullthrottletheatre.com.

Emerald 100 race day

GET READY for the 2018 Emerald 100 this weekend. Gates will be open from 11am tomorrow at Pioneer Park Racecourse, Emerald. The day will feature fashions on the field, a courtesy bus, local and southern bookies, TAB facilities heated race action and great packages. Make sure to stick around after the last race for the Emerald 100 Official After Party. There will be the running of the Undie 100, music by the amazing Mick Lindsay, as well as a kebab van and wood-fired pizzas. Don't forget, the Calcutta tonight at the Pioneer Park Members Lounge. Doors open from 6.30pm, entry is $5. There will be a cash bar and food provided.

Old England hits region

EXPERIENCE the life and humour of old England in an afternoon full of fun and feasting as Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant brings its comedic stage show to the Central Highlands. Join the old-fashioned fun at Capella Cultural Centre on Sunday, October 14 from 12-3.30pm. Audience members will be treated to a hearty three-course feast throughout the show, brought out by the medieval serving wenches. The "naughty but nice” show is suitable for all ages, leaving plenty to the imagination. Cost is $55 a person. For more information and to book, phone 49849300 or visit capellaentertainment.com.au.