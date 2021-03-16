THINK PINK: Club recognised nationally for $10k fundraiser

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club hosted its 10th Pink Stumps Day on Saturday, February 27, 2021, raising its fundraising total to over $10,000 for the McGrath Foundation. Photo: Terry Hill Photography

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club hosted its 10th Pink Stumps Day on Saturday, February 27, 2021, raising its fundraising total to over $10,000 for the McGrath Foundation. Photo: Terry Hill Photography

An Emerald sporting club has been recognised for a decade of fundraising efforts in support of the McGrath Foundation.

The Emerald Brothers Cricket Club was awarded a McGrath Foundation Pink Service Award after becoming one of seven cricket clubs across Australia to host ten Pink Stumps Days.

Club secretary Lyn Brown said Pink Stumps Day was a key date on the club calendar as it brought the community together to raise funds for a cause that has affected many people at the club.

“We were absolutely thrilled to hear the club was receiving a Pink Service Award from the McGrath Foundation,” she said.

“Pink Stumps Day has been a key date on our club calendar for nine years and it is something the whole club can get involved in.

“The cause is close the heart of so many in our club, so it’s wonderful to receive this recognition.”

Emerald Brothers has hosted Pink Stumps Days for the past nine years, bringing the community together to raise more than $10,000 in total for the McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Pink Stumps Day is the McGrath Foundation‘s largest community fundraising campaign where cricket clubs and teams, workplaces, schools and backyard players across the nation turn their cricket game pink.

The Emerald club hosted its 10th event on February 27, which the committee described as a day like no other.

“We are so grateful to Emerald Brothers Cricket Club for their enthusiasm and ongoing dedication to Pink Stumps Day,” McGrath Foundation ambassador and director Tracy Bevan said.

Community members of all ages enjoyed Emerald Brothers Cricket Club’s 10th Pink Stumps Day. Photo: Terry Hill Photography

“Breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia so the reality is that everyone will know someone who has been touched by this disease.

“It’s incredible that clubs like Emerald Brothers Cricket Club turn out each year to show their support and raise funds for McGrath Breast Care Nurses, especially in such a challenging year.

“It’s only through this generous support that we can continue to provide these vital nurses for free.”

Ms Bevan said hosting a Pink Stumps Day was a great way to rally the community together and raise funds for a good cause.

Visit the website to find out more about hosting your own Pink Stumps Day event. Anyone who registers has the chance to win some great prizes, including a visit from Glenn McGrath.