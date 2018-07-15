Menu
Login
Star fruit is a juicy and tangy addition to fruit salads.
Star fruit is a juicy and tangy addition to fruit salads. igaguri_1
Gardening

This fruit is a garden star

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
15th Jul 2018 12:01 PM

Carambola (Averrhoa carambola), also known as star fruit, is easily recognisable by its five-pointed star-shaped yellow fruit and is an eye-catching, juicy and tangy addition to fruit salads, as well as chutney, juices, jams and tarts.

This is an evergreen, slow growing fruit tree for medium-sized sub-tropical and tropical gardens, growing up to eight-metres tall in ideal conditions. Carambola is an attractive tree with pretty pink flowers and can produce lots of fruit between autumn and spring once they are established (which can take several years). Pollination and fruit set will be improved by planting two trees.

Carambola trees need a warm spot with rich moist but well drained soil. When planting a new carambola tree, enrich the soil in the planting hole with a soil improver and plant fertiliser and keep the new tree well-watered while it establishes.

angie thomas carambola gardening star fruit
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners