Thoroughbred stallion churning out winners galore

Grandview Stud proprietor Michael Grieve with thoroughbred stallion Whittington, who is enjoying his far best season. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

It is not hard to envisage that Grandview Stud thoroughbred stallion Whittington is strutting around his stallion yard at Peak Crossing with his tail pointing vertically to the sky.

It is said that such behaviour is a sign of feeling extremely well and, with a stretch of the imagination, signifies in horses a degree of pride.

And why wouldn't the Tale Of The Cat entire Whittington be doing so as he continues to churn out winners galore.

Well named Whittington (2010 Tale of the cat-Maha Chakin x Beautiful Crown) is enjoying his far best season, having already produced 27 individual winners of 40 races so far in the 20-21 racing year.

In the last fortnight, Whittington has sired the winners Firebox (Ipswich, 17/2); Dansant (Doomben, 18/2) Patches (Eagle Farm, 20/2); General Whit (Gatton, 21/2) and Cartiair (Ipswich, 24/2).

Those five winners came on the back of his progeny winning at Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Nanango in the preceding week.

Not surprisingly, Grandview Stud's proprietor Michael Grieve acknowledges that Whittington is "going great guns".

Whittington, twice a winner as a two-year-old which included the prestigious Breeders Plate (LR) (1000m) at Randwick, is infusing his stock with a strong degree of stoutness.

That's a big plus for him as it offers breeders and buyers of his yearlings confidence that the breed will train-on, which they certainly have been doing.

The Breeders' Plate has long been recognised as a stallion-making race given the likes of Snitzel, Sebring, Pierro and more recently Vancouver have won it before moving on to become highly successful at stud.

For instance, Whittington's nine recent winners in February have won from distances ranging from 1000m up to 1666m, which proves his versatility as a sire.

Those wins could not have come at a better time for Grandview Stud with the upcoming yearling sales at the Gold Coast and Rockhampton just around the corner.

Grandview started as a small operation at Peaks Crossing about 15 years ago but it has built up a reputation as a fine nursery for producing winners.

"The operation now incorporates three properties and we have built up our broodmare band," Grieve said.

"As well, Grandview has a breaking and pre-training wing as part of the business. We have 17 boxes (stables) at Ipswich where that takes place."

At Rockhampton's Capricorn Yearling Sales on April 11, Grandview has a small draft of five well-prepared yearlings including a bay Whittington colt from Inbox.

"He is a lovely colt and he has both a fine pedigree and conformation," Grieve said. "We wanted to bring a top yearling by Whittington to Rocky and in this colt, I believe we will have done so."

As well, the stud will offer a bay filly from Hela Dubai.

Whittington is certainly well represented at the Capricornia Yearling Sales as there are another seven of the breed being offered for auction by other vendors.

It seems a given that those yearlings will be on the shopping list of numerous buyers as the deeds of Whittington's 3YO sons Oswana and Russian Weapon are highly acclaimed in Central Queensland.

Both have won three races each this season with Tom Smith's Oswana's coming at Rockhampton and Ricky Vale's Russian Weapon winning twice at Mackay and once at Thangool.

It augurs well for the future of the Whittington stock in the Tropics as it is testimony that the breed can handle the climatic conditions which in training and racing young horses here is a huge plus.