Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Thousands exposed to infected woman

by Ally Foster
4th Dec 2020 6:16 AM

 

Thousands of people in Sydney may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an infected woman travelled on a dozen different trains and light rail services.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday that a woman who works at a Sydney hotel complex that quarantines returned travellers had tested positive to COVID-19.

The woman travelled on the train from Minto to Lidcombe and Central and on the light rail from Central to Darling Harbour on multiple occasions while potentially infectious, sparking concerns thousands of others could have been exposed to the virus.

The case has sparked a testing blitz of hotel staff at the Ibis hotel in Darling Harbour and Novotel. Anyone living in the Minto area has also been urged to come forward for testing.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller.

Ms Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious" and she "won't hesitate to act" if the situation requires NSW's restrictions to change.

Originally published as Thousands exposed to infected woman

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Premium Content Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Business Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday investment funding drought despite $5 billion cash pool available

        Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Premium Content Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Crime The 53-year-old copped a hefty fine for high range drink driving, and not showing...

        HOUSE FIRE: Resident at pub when blaze broke out

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Resident at pub when blaze broke out

        News Multiple crews are working to contain the house fire in Emerald.

        20 biggest projects keeping the reef pristine

        Premium Content 20 biggest projects keeping the reef pristine

        Environment How a plastic parrotfish made of thongs, toothbrushes, combs and bullets is helping...