Menu
Login
News

Thousands impacted as CQ towns lose power

Melanie Plane
27th Apr 2021 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Nearly 10,000 Ergon Energy customers are without power across Central Queensland communities due to an outage.

Ergon Energy’s outage finder shows 9020 customers in the Emerald area lost power just before 8.30am Monday.

Areas impacted include Anakie, Bogantungan, Capella, Emerald, Fernlees, Gindie, Rubyvale, Sapphire, Springsure, The Gemfields, Willows Gemfields and Wyuna.

The outage is also impacting a further 135 customers in nearby Comet, Duaringa and Yamala.

The Ergon Energy website states the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs and fault finding is in progress.

It is understood the outage could be the result of a head-on crash on the Peak Downs Highway.

There is no estimated repair time.

ergon energy highway crash power blackouts power outage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CQ Capras 18s can ‘hold their heads high’

        Premium Content CQ Capras 18s can ‘hold their heads high’

        Rugby League Team’s history-making run comes to an end in seesawing semi-final.

        How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Premium Content How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Health “We certainly can’t turn a blind eye to influenza this year.”

        Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Premium Content Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Rural ‘We are starting to see the lead of No. 1 weaners coming through, they are very...