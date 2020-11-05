Thousands of mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

THOUSANDS of mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions has requested about 2000 trays of mangoes from the affected NT grower be pulled from supermarket shelves to be either fumigated or destroyed.

This includes all produce sent to South Australia since Monday, October 5, from the affected grower.

The outbreak was discovered by a member of the public who quickly notified authorities.

A spokeswoman from NT's Department of Industry they were working with the impacted supplier and SA officials.

"To date the supplier has complied with all national requirements," she said.

"Based on the current information, this is an isolated incident and no further recalls need to be issued.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

Originally published as Thousands of NT mangoes recalled after fruit fly find