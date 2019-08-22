Menu
Login
News

Ergon Energy linesmen restore power to 1700 homes

Michael Nolan
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM

UPDATE: Ergon Energy linesmen have restored power to 1700 homes and businesses affected by a blackout. 

11.15AM: WINDY weather is to blame for a widespread power outage across much of South Toowoomba.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said a transformer at the corner of West St and Stenner St exploded earlier today, knocking out the power supply to nearby homes and businesses.

About 1700 properties are affected.

"It is a very windy day and sometimes when branches come down on the powerlines they produce an arc and cause a power surge," he said

"The windy weather condition are not ideal."

Ergon Energy crews are working to fix the fault, but there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

EARLIER: MORE than 1700 homes and businesses in South Toowoomba have lost power.

Ergon Energy reports the affected suburbs include Harristown, Kearneys Spring, Darling Heights and Middle Ridge.

The loss of power is due to damaged lines, requiring emergency repairs.

There are also reports of a traffic light malfunction along West St.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were called to direct traffic.

ergon ergon energy power outage toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council bags great deal

    Council bags great deal

    News Cleanaway will service both areas and save the two councils a total of around $550,000

    Get your tickets for gala dinner

    Get your tickets for gala dinner

    News Tickets on sale for the business awards in Central Highlands

    Soaring into bigger discounts for regional Australia

    Soaring into bigger discounts for regional Australia

    News Qantas invests $10 million in discounts

    Shoppers' generosity helps dish up meals

    Shoppers' generosity helps dish up meals

    News Coles food donations in the millions.