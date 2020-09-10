Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Crime

Threatened with syringe: Woman’s carpark horror revealed

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 8:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 67-year-old driver was allegedly threatened with a syringe by another woman during a horrific carjacking at the weekend.

Police remain on the hunt for a woman who allegedly stole the car from the 67-year-old woman driver after allegedly climbing into the grey Mazda 3 at Alexandra Hills Saturday night.

The suspect woman allegedly threatened the driver with a syringe and demanded she be driven to Capalaba.

Just after 3.30pm Saturday, the 67-year-old woman was waiting in her car at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre when another woman entered the car and sat in the passenger seat.

The woman demanded to be driven to Capalaba and while driving through Chandler on Old Cleveland Road, threatened the 67-year-old woman.

A struggle ensued, where the older woman was allegedly pulled by the hair and suffered facial injuries before the suspect woman took off in the car.

Police today confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Originally published as Threatened with syringe: Woman's carpark horror revealed

carjacking crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk CQ man performed ‘flying kick’ into police car

        Premium Content Drunk CQ man performed ‘flying kick’ into police car

        Crime Intoxicated man was kicked out of the Central Queensland pub after drinking 17 beers

        R U OK? Why camping can help with health and wellbeing

        Premium Content R U OK? Why camping can help with health and wellbeing

        Travel REPORT: Campers significantly less stressed, bored, lonely and frustrated than...

        Renewable revolution: Call for power giants to invest in CQ

        Premium Content Renewable revolution: Call for power giants to invest in CQ

        Environment Registrations of interest open today for potential renewable energy generation and...

        Teens caught 74km/h and 65km/h over speed limit

        Premium Content Teens caught 74km/h and 65km/h over speed limit

        Crime Mount Pleasant man caught 48km/h over speed limit and driver three times the limit...