Menu
Login
A mass shooting has left at three people dead in New Orleans.
A mass shooting has left at three people dead in New Orleans.
Crime

Chaos after mass shooting in New Orleans

by Staff Writer
29th Jul 2018 3:34 PM

A MASS shooting in New Orleans has left three people dead and at least seven injured.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8.30pm local time (11.30am AEST).

Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the Saturdayâ€™s shooting happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.

Related Items

corruption donald trump editors picks gun epidemic new orleans nra russia shooting

Top Stories

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    News Discover the local music opportunities available in Emerald.

    MP's stance on abortion

    MP's stance on abortion

    News Gregory member won't support proposed reforms.

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    News Borilla Community Kindergarten's Shed Soiree is next weekend.

    Anu gives kids lesson

    Anu gives kids lesson

    News Loved singer brings show to school.

    Local Partners