Three people have been killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the early hours.
Three dead in horror crash

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 8:34 AM

A young child and two adults have tragically died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree along a NSW highway early on Saturday morning.

The trio and a fourth passenger were driving north along the Princes Highway in Lake Tabourie, about 13km south of Ulladulla on the state's south coast, when the Honda Accord left the road and crashed.

Emergency services responded to the accident at about 4:30am on Saturday.

The female driver, a male passenger and a child died at the scene.

NSW Police said they had not yet been formally identified.

A fourth occupant, another male passenger, was flown to Canberra Hospital but his condition is not yet known.

Just one lane of the busy highway is open at Lake Tabourie, and stop/slow traffic control is in place near Weymouth Road.

A crime scene has been established as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

