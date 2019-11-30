Three dead in London terror attack

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident. Picture: AP

VIDEO WARNING: Graphic

The bravery of the heroes who disarmed a knife-wielding terrorist on London Bridge has been praised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Two members of the public have been killed and 12 people were injured after the man went on a rampage about 1am Sydney time on Saturday (2pm London time Friday).

In scenes reminiscent of the London Bridge attacks of 2017 - in which two Australian women were killed - dramatic video footage shows a group of pedestrians wrestle the terrorist to the ground before police told them to step away.

An officer then fires two shots from close range, killing the attacker.

In the footage, another man walks along the bridge carrying the attacker's knife, urging people to get away.

British police confirmed it was a terrorist incident and nearby buildings remain in lockdown this morning Australian time.

Mr Johnson said: "I've just been briefed by the commissioner and the assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police about the events at London Bridge this afternoon.

"And while this is an ongoing investigation, the police can confirm that this is a terrorist incident and clearly my thoughts are first with the emergency services - the police and the bravery that they showed going towards danger as they do.

"I also want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others and for me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country."

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu confirmed on Friday night that the latest attack on London Bridge was a terrorist incident and that the suspect is now dead.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

"A male suspect was shot at the scene by specialist armed officers ... and I can confirm the suspect died at the scene," Mr Basu said outside Scotland Yard.

"Due to the nature of the incident, we responded as if this was terrorist related. I can now confirm this has been declared a terrorist incident."

Mr Basu - who is now briefing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the attack - also confirmed that a "suicide vest" strapped to the dead terrorist's chest was a hoax.

At least five people have been injured but police are not revealing the status of their conditions.

Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu makes a statement to the press outside New Scotland Yard. Picture: Getty Images

The UK Prime Minister has thanked the police for swiftly stopping the attacker.

"I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," Mr Johnson said on Twitter.

I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge.



This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 29, 2019

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also made a statement, saying, "We must, and we will, stay resolute in our determination to stay strong and united in the face of terror. Those who seek to attack and divide us will never succeed."

My statement on the incident at London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/VKX7lorkja — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 29, 2019

A hero in a grey suit and dark coat took the knife from the alleged terrorist before he was shot by police.

Video footage shows the suited man after he had taken the knife from the attacker, while another pedestrian wrestles the would-be killer.

A man has just been shot and killed by armed police at London Bridge pic.twitter.com/PhpRRXz6UY — Laban Robert (@Laban169) November 29, 2019

Police then step back and urge members of the public to move away before they shoot the attacker, but it remains unclear whether it was with a gun or a taser.

London Bridge station and the popular Borough Market have been shut down by police.

A witness said she heard at least five or six gunshots and said that her store has been evacuated.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "I was approaching London Bridge and a policeman would not let me through.

"We heard shooting, it was about five or six shots, I heard five or six quite clearly.

"All my staff have been evacuated."

Guy Lawrence, 48, told The Times of London newspaper: "I saw all traffic stopped in front of me. I heard shooting - there was an attack. And I saw a guy on the floor. I heard two shots: bang, bang.

"Police were running towards us and they told us to get out and run."

A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon after an incident on London Bridge in central London. Picture: AP

Dan Wooton, executive editor at The Sun, tweeted: "Police dogs at work on London Bridge. We are currently in lockdown in the News building after advice for police."

From the roof of a nearby building people could be seen running out of Borough Market.

At least 15 police cars were on the famous bridge and sirens could be heard.

Police with automatic weapons were patrolling the bridge and a truck that appeared to be trying to turn around has been blocked.

Big commotion on London Bridge just now. More than a dozen police cars and officers on the scene. pic.twitter.com/kZkWYngXm4 — Parmy Olson (@parmy) November 29, 2019

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

People were running away from London Bridge as police responded to a stabbing report and ordered an evacuation pic.twitter.com/bCpvKpqaEw — Bloomberg TicToc (@TicToc) November 29, 2019

Another eyewitness told Sky News she heard around four shots followed by another four shots.

'Why are gunshots going off in London, again?'



Some eyewitnesses of the incident at London Bridge describe what they saw.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/3sizkwZd5X pic.twitter.com/cYkYYYf6CX — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 29, 2019

She described the incident as "extremely frightening. "You don't know what to do, you hear the gunshots and you just don't know what to do. You just think, why is gunshots going off in London, again?"

People are evacuated from near London Bridge in central London following a police incident. Picture: AP

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "very concerned" about the incident.

"Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice," she said.

London Bridge was the scene of a deadly terror attack on June 3, 2017, where eight people were killed after three terrorists rammed a van into pedestrians and then went on a stabbing spree.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident. Picture: AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the police for swiftly stopping the attacker.

"I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," he said on Twitter.

"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019

MORE NEWS

Boris: Brexit deadlock will continue

Daredevil climber plunges to his death

Andrew 'smuggled'masseuse into Palace

The BBC report that five or six people in civilian clothes had wrestled a bearded man wearing black to the ground before officers arrived.

Footage has also emerged of sniffer dogs swarming the area near London Bridge and Borough Market.

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident. Picture: AP

Another angle on London Bridge nutter getting what he deserved.pic.twitter.com/0s5DVClRHD — #PrayForAlbania 🇦🇱 (@Ardit_Stani_) November 29, 2019