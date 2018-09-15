WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours
FIREFIGHTERS have been forced to battle three blazes in as many hours in Hervey Bay.
In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm at a property at the back of Southerden St.
Members of the public rushed to help with garden hose before firies arrived.
During that time, one crew was called away to help with a scrub fire which broke out at the mobility corridor next to Barnstaple St, Torquay.
Five fire fighters had it under control by 3.20pm
Earlier, firefighters were called to a grass fire at Golden Shores Retirement Village.
Residents worked to contain the flames with hoses and buckets of water until help arrived.