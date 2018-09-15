Menu
Firefighters battle Urangan greenhouse blaze
WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Sep 2018 3:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have been forced to battle three blazes in as many hours in Hervey Bay.

In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm at a property at the back of Southerden St.

Members of the public rushed to help with garden hose before firies arrived.

Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay.
Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

 

During that time, one crew was called away to help with a scrub fire which broke out at the mobility corridor next to Barnstaple St, Torquay.

Five fire fighters had it under control by 3.20pm

Earlier, firefighters were called to a grass fire at Golden Shores Retirement Village.

Residents worked to contain the flames with hoses and buckets of water until help arrived.

fires hervey bay urangan
