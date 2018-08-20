Menu
Login
Wolston Correctional Centre.
Wolston Correctional Centre.
News

Three hurt as guards, prisoners clash at correctional centre

20th Aug 2018 2:33 PM

THE Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit is investigating after a prison guard was assaulted following an incident at Wolston Correctional Centre late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) alleged at 5.30pm a small group of prisoners were seen damaging windows in a prisoner unit.

QCS report that as officers responded three prisoners allegedly assaulted a guard.

Two prisoners are also alleged to have engaged in self-harm.

They were stabilised and taken to hospital.

QCS Commissioner Peter Martin said even one officer injured on duty is one too many, adding: "The safety and security of our officers is a critical issue and is of the upmost importance." 

"I wish the officer a speedy recovery and I also want to commend the officers for bringing the situation quickly under control," Martin said.

wolston correctional centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    News Pupils from 11 schools participated in the 2018 Emerald Youth Parliament last week.

    Maternity unit safe

    Maternity unit safe

    News Promising future for Emerald maternity services

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    News Heart of event hasn't changed.

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    News A Springsure local took to the road last Friday for a hay run.

    Local Partners