Crime

Three in hospital after early morning assaults

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Sep 2018 8:46 AM | Updated: 1:09 PM

PARAMEDICS took three people to hospital from three separate assaults in less than half and hour this morning.

The first was an Ocean Street incident at Maroochydore in which two men had believed to be fighting about 2.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a possible head injury.

The spokeswoman said the man was conscious at the time of be taken to hospital.

The next was in Maltman Street, Kings Beach, at 2.41am.

A person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for a suspected head injury.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to an assault at the Duporth Tavern in Maroochydore at 2.47am.

The man was in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

