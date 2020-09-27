Menu
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Three injured as crews race to hinterland motorbike crashes

Ashley Carter
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Three men have been hospitalised following two motorbike crashes around the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Just before 10am, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle motorbike crash on Peachester Rd, Peachester.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the two motorbikes had collided on the hinterland road.

Critical care paramedics treated the riders at the scene before taking them both to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 30s suffered lower limb injuries and was in a stable condition, and a man in his 60s suffered significant lower limb injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier at Coles Creek, southeast of Gympie, a man in his 60s suffered significant injuries in a separate single-motorbike crash.

Paramedics and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to the crash about 9.30am on the Old Bruce Highway and Carlson Rd.

It's believed the rider lost control of the bike after veering onto gravel.

Police closed the stretch of road as the aeromedical crew landed and treated the man.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

