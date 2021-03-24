Menu
MORANBAH: Three people have been injured in a crash on Goonyella Road.
Three injured in ‘head on’ crash on Moranbah mine road

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 7:05 AM
Three people were taken to Moranbah Hospital after a three vehicle crash on a mine road in Moranbah.

Emergency services were called to Goonyella Road about 5.35am Wednesday following reports of a crash.

Three people were taken to hospital in stable conditions, with a Queensland Police spokesman reporting they received minor injuries.

The spokesman described the crash as a "head on" incident.

All vehicles were off the road and crews were clearing the scene.

In a separate crash in Rural View, one person was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sologinkin Road and Mackay Bucasia Road at 5.57pm Tuesday.

