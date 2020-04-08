Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Three kids in quarantine rushed to hospital

8th Apr 2020 4:58 AM

 

Three children reportedly sick with COVID-19 have been rushed from Sydney's Hilton hotel to hospital while undergoing a quarantine. 

Pictures from Tuesday evening around 10pm show the three children taken in ambulances from the hotel by emergency service workers in protective equipment. Their parents and siblings also got into waiting cars.

A police source told the Mail Online the children were bound for Royal Prince Alfred hospital for coronavirus treatment.

The Hilton is one of the hotels housing hundreds of Australians that have been forced to quarantine for 14 days after arriving home from overseas.

There is little concrete data on how COVID-19 affects children however it's thought they are less susceptible to the disease or suffer a milder version. In Australia there have been less than 100 cases involving children aged 0-9 years old.

It comes as 13 NSW suburbs will see an increase in testing for COVID-19 due to an unknown source of community transmission that is seeing case numbers rise. They include wealthy Sydney beachside suburbs of Waverley and Manly, where pictures recently showed people flouting social distancing rules. 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New calls to prevent COVID-19 outbreak coming to CQ

        premium_icon New calls to prevent COVID-19 outbreak coming to CQ

        News Politician pushes the need to test every single arrival to prevent ‘shutting down our mines’ and to protect the community.

        Council to pay back rates to clear water woes

        premium_icon Council to pay back rates to clear water woes

        Council News Clermont residents to get cash back to compensate for a deluge of dirty water

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19