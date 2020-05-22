Menu
Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

by Shiloh Payne
22nd May 2020 11:56 AM
THREE people have died and two others are badly injured after a fiery car crash near Chinchilla on Thursday night.

Emergency services attended the accident at Chinchilla Tara Road in Crossroads at 5.50pm after four men and a woman travelling in a Commodore sedan crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The horror scenes at the Chinchilla crash. Photo: 7 News
Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36, and a man from Dalby, 40, died at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was airlifted to PA Hospital and is fighting for life in a critical condition.

A 49-year-old Tara man suffered a shoulder injury and was also taken to PA Hospital.

The surviving male passenger managed to free himself and tried desperately to pull the female driver from the wreckage.

Three people have been killed in a horror crash near Chinchilla on the western Darling Downs. Picture: Peta McEachern
Police are reportedly investigating if speed was a factor after a witness came forward saying the car overtook them shortly before the smash.

Inspector Graeme Payne said the surface of the wet road, following rain, may have played a part.

"The road is quite slippery and we have more cars on the road than we have recently," he said.

The horror scenes at the Chinchilla crash. Photo: 7 News
The Forensic Crash Unit is at the scene and the road remained completely closed until earlier today. It has since reopened.

Originally published as Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

