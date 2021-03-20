Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital following a severe crash at Federal, south of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
Three people are in hospital following a severe crash at Federal, south of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Three people in hospital after crash carnage south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
20th Mar 2021 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are in hospital after a nasty single vehicle crash at Federal, south of Gympie, on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the Old Bruce Highway at about 11.32am, and initial reports indicated some of the occupants may have been trapped inside.

A Queensland Ambulance Service statement confirmed three patients were taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.

All three patients were in a stable condition.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

breaking news gympie crashes gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bravus hands over info for alleged environment breach probe

        Premium Content Bravus hands over info for alleged environment breach probe

        Environment Experts in sediment, erosion control and stormwater management have been engaged to review the information.

        Whitsunday mine worker says industry needs more women

        Premium Content Whitsunday mine worker says industry needs more women

        Employment Ange Daley scooped the award for exceptional trade/technician/operator at the 2021...

        Emotional ceremony honours Moranbah teen – taken too soon

        Premium Content Emotional ceremony honours Moranbah teen – taken too soon

        Community WATCH: Ethan’s heartbeat echoed through the grounds as more than 1000 guests...

        Directors back on airport board after $55.2m writedown

        Premium Content Directors back on airport board after $55.2m writedown

        News Councillors voted on the reappointment of two of the six directors on the Gladstone...