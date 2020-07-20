Menu
Three stranded passengers were brought safely back to shore after one of their jetskis took on too much water off Noosa on Sunday. Photo: Surf Life Saving Queensland
News

Three rescued after jetski incident off Noosa

Ashley Carter
20th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
Three people were rescued off Noosa on Sunday after they let off flares when one of their jetskis took on too much water.

According to Surf Life Saving Queensland, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by police and found two jetskis and three stranded passengers.

The helicopter guided the Coast Guard to the stranded jetski for assistance, and everyone was safely returned to shore.

It came after two teenage boys were rescued from the cliffs of Point Cartwright on Saturday afternoon. One was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and the other escaped unharmed.

