Stingers, dog tracking used to catch teens in stolen car

A POLICE helicopter is believed to be helping in the search for three people after a car crash in Toowoomba.

UPDATE 4am: POLICE used stingers and dog trackers last night to catch two teenage boys who allegedly stole a car in Toowoomba.

The teens have been arrested and charged after police took the boys into custody.

Local police became aware of the vehicle late yesterday afternoon after it had allegedly been stolen from a Glenvale address just before 5pm.

The Polair helicopter was contacted and not long after the crew arrived in the area the alleged stolen vehicle was sighted in Mort Street, North Toowooomba.

Polair tracked the vehicle relaying its movements to police on the ground.

About 7.50pm stingers were successfully deployed on Curzon Street to deflate the tyres just before the intersection with Jellicoe Street.

After running over the stingers the vehicle continued north along Curzone Street before turning into Jellicoe Street.

The car travelled westbound before colliding with a vehicle at the intersection with Mary Street.

No one was injured as a result of the crash but both vehicles were damaged.

Three male occupants of the alleged stolen vehicle abandoned the car and fled on foot.

One of the teens was located soon after in Mary Street and taken into custody with incident.

Polair and the Toowoomba Dog Squad tracked the other boys before being called to a property in nearby Spiekar Street.

The property owner called police after he heard someone walking around on his roof.

Police attended and took the boy into custody.

A 15-year-old Silkstone boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing,wilful damage and two counts of receiving tainted property.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 10.30pm: Two people are in police custody tonight after an alleged stolen car crashed in North Toowoomba.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said PolAir was tracking the stolen vehicle, which had three occupants in it, when it crashed just after 8pm.

The car crashed into another vehicle on the corner of Mary St and Jellicoe St. The two occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

One person remains on the run.

Charges are yet to be laid.

The intersection of Mary St and Jellicoe St in North Toowoomba was closed following the crash that occurred at around 8pm.

A stolen car is believed to have been involved in the crash.

Police searching for 3 people in #Toowoomba suburb of Mount Lofty after a stolen car was involved in a hit and run. Mary & Jellicoe St intersection closed @WINNews_TWBA pic.twitter.com/CyOI3kAuX9 — Caitlin Crowley (@Cait_Crowley) December 6, 2018

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were attending a crash on Jellicoe St in North Toowoomba on Thursday night.