Menu
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Dawson and Marian Sts, Miles at about 11:15am today.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Dawson and Marian Sts, Miles at about 11:15am today. Brooke Duncan
News

Three taken to hospital after crash

Brooke Duncan
by
8th Dec 2018 12:53 PM

THREE women have been taken to hospital after a traffic accident in Miles this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash involving a ute and a four-wheel drive occurred at the intersection of Marian and Dawson Sts at about 11:15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said three women were assessed at the scene and taken to Miles Health Service with injuries.

A woman in her 50s and a second woman in her 60s both had chest injuries, while the third woman in her 70s had a leg injury, the spokesman said.

All are in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road has now been cleared.

crash miles police

Top Stories

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    News Don't forget to enter the Christmas competition for your chance to win big this season.

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    News Central Queensland children's book go global.

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    News Central Highlands to miss out on much needed rain.

    Help to keep doors open

    Help to keep doors open

    News Bowls club host tournament to help revitalise the club.

    Local Partners