Thrilled with award

GREAT HONOUR: Peter Maguire has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his significant service to local government. Contributed

DESPITE serving 28 years in local government, 16 of those as mayor, Emerald identity Peter Maguire was not expecting to receive national recognition for his contribution to the Central Highlands.

Mr Maguire, known universally as Maggot, was named as one of this year's recipients of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his significant service to local government, and to the community of the Central Highlands.

He said it was a great thrill and completely unexpected when he found out he had been awarded one of Australia's most outstanding honours.

"It's fantastic and I think it's not just recognition for myself, but recognition for my family who have worked with me, other members of our staff over the years, council and the community,” he said.

"Plenty of people in the country do lots of great things for their communities and a lot of them miss out on getting this sort of recognition.

"I feel very privileged. It's great to be acknowledged.”

Mr Maguire served as a councillor with Emerald Shire Council from 1988-1991, as Deputy Mayor from 1991-2000 and Mayor from 2000-2008. He was then elected as the very first Mayor of Central Highlands Regional Council, which he served from 2008-2016 when he decided to step away from the role and let somebody else have a go.

"Everyone involved in council and the community do what they can for their regions and I think that's what I have tried to do,” he said.

"People won't necessarily agree with you and every decision council makes, but I think people should appreciate the fact councils are elected to make decisions.

"Sometimes those decisions are tough and not everyone is going to agree but they make decisions in the best interest of the communities.

"You just do the best you can for the great majority of people.”

Overall, Mr Maguire said he was proud of what he had done for the community during the years he served on council and as mayor.

"You are not going to please everyone, but generally speaking, I think the fact I did 28 continuous years, 16 of those as mayor, people must have thought enough to keep me there,” he said.

"It's not just me being proud of what I have achieved, it's the community and fellow councillors working with you to make all the communities in the Central Highlands a better place.”

Mr Maguire received the Centenary Medal in 2001. He said he had no idea who nominated him for the OAM but wanted to thank anyone involved in the process.