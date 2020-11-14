Menu
Crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the action at the 2020 PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Pictures: Laura Thomas
Sport

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

Laura Thomas
14th Nov 2020 4:17 PM
EIGHT seconds is all it takes for hopeful bull riders with nerves of steel to take a shot at glory in Airlie Beach today.

Crowds are descending on Whitsunday Sportspark as riders from across the country put on a show at the PBR Airlie Beach Invitational.

Riders are putting their skills to the test on some of the best bulls in Queensland.

Cody Heffernan at the PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Picture: Laura Thomas
Bailey Woodard from Dingo in Queensland managed to hold on long enough to secure the win in this afternoon's event.

A second show will kick off this evening at 6pm as part of the double-header.

The event is part of the final regular season tour stops before the 2020 PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour grand finals on November 20 and 21 in Townsville, when the 2020 PBR Australia Champion will be crowned.

Take a look at all the action from the arena:

 

