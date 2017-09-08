Throw colours into your day

COLOUR UP: Year 12 Emerald State High students Jacob Firth, Fiona Stevens, Hailey Lancaster and Courtney Moana are ready for the 2017 Emerald Colour Run. Participants are enocouraged to wear white for the fun run at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

DOUSE your Sunday with rainbows and fun.

The 2017 Emerald Colour Run is on Sunday with check in from 6.45am at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

The fun run starts from the Emerald Park Run course, best accessed via Opal St, beside McIndoe Park, and participants can take part any time throughout the morning from 7.30am until 11.30am.

Organiser Renee Firth said the day has two very simple rules for participants.

"The format is easy to follow: one is to wear white at the starting line and the second is to finish plastered in colour,” she said.

"It is a community event and the focus is on having fun.

"In this un-timed run or walk and participants are doused from head to toe in different colours at several stations throughout the course.”

The day features three events, the 5km run open to all ages, an under-8s colour course and a colour stretch class.

"The colour stretch class is low impact movements to open and stretch muscles,” Renee said.

"All levels are welcome and no experience is needed.

"Please bring your exercise mat and or a towel and be prepared to finish a different colour.

"For the U8 colour course, participants will pass through activity stations accompanied by their parents - finishing a rainbow of colours.

"We suggest bringing a towel for the course completion.”

Tickets available from Ticketbooth, students are $15, adults are $20 adults and a gold coin donation for children to participate in the U8 course.

Renee said they are aiming to make the run an annual event and all money raised from the day will go to support Emerald State High School.

"It's about family fun and there's something for everyone - be a part of the colour explosion,” she said.