Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Emerald.
News

Thunderstorm warnings issued for Emerald and surrounds

Kristen Booth
27th Nov 2019 3:49 PM

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Emerald and the Central Highlands this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to localised flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Gympie, Kingaroy and Nanango.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should move cars undercover and away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm, and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters: if it's flooded, forget it, QFES said.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

