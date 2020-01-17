Menu
Water covers the road on Opal St near the driveway to the Emerald Botanic Gardens after heavy rain overnight.
News

Thunderstorms bring more than 75mm to the region

Kristen Booth
17th Jan 2020 8:30 AM

UP TO 77mm rainfall was recorded in one hour west of Emerald overnight when thunderstorms hit the Central Highlands.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said about 50-70mm has fallen in the “Emerald area” since yesterday but is closer to the 70mm mark as the rain continues.

“The highest total we have seen to date was 75mm at the Emerald Airport, and it’s still going up,” she said.

Wind gusts of up to 70km were recorded overnight, with 90km being the criteria for a severe thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms are continuing to track north and east, warning now includes Clermont, Gladstone and Rockhampton. 77mm recorded in one hour to the west of Emerald.
Emerald’s Fairbairn Dam hit 9.08 per cent about 6am today after sitting at 8.7 per cent yesterday.

Images have been shared to social media showing roads covered by water throughout Emerald and surrounds, including Opal St, near the entrance to Emerald’s Botanic Gardens.

Ms Hoff said storms are likely to continue across the region into much of the morning and encouraged residents to stay vigilant, drive safely and to keep an eye out for weather warnings.

Thunderstorms continue to track east and warnings have been issued to Clermont, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

