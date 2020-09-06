Menu
Tiahleigh’s killer found ‘unresponsive’ in cell

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis, Kate Kyriacou
6th Sep 2020 7:36 PM
A convicted child killer, responsible for one of Queensland's most horrific murders, is clinging to life after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

Rick Thorburn was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 12-year-old foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer.

Tiahleigh was last seen at her school south of Brisbane in October 2015.

Copy photo of Tiahleigh Palmer, murdered by RICK Thorburn – Photo Supplied Channel 9
Yesterday, just two years into his 20-year sentence, Thorburn was found unconscious in his cell at Wolston Prison.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said Thorburn was found unresponsive in his single occupancy cell at morning unlock.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Authorities have had previous concerns of self-harm with Thorburn.

Rick Thorburn being escorted by police from the Logan Central Police Station, Queensland in 2016. Thorburn has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 12-year-old foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm that a prisoner was transported by QAS to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after being found unresponsive in their single occupancy cell at Wolston Correctional Centre at unlock yesterday morning," a QCS spokeswoman said.

"The prisoner remains in hospital at this time."

Thorburn is currently in "critical but stable condition" in the Intensive Care Unit at the PA hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Tiahleigh's killer found 'unresponsive' in cell

crime editors picks emergency murder rick thornburn tiahleigh palmer

