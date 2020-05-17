Tick bites and sore thumbs: How workers were injured

Multiple tick bites were among the injuries reported to Mackay council.

Multiple tick bites were among the injuries reported to Mackay council. Photo: Contributed

THE number of lost work days, incidents and injuries at Mackay Regional Council has spiked during the 2019-2020 year.

The council's latest incident report involving employees, contractors and members of the public revealed an increase from 36 in January, to 67 in February.

The number of incidents in March were 55 while 54 were recorded for April.

In April 2019, there were 39 reported incidents, 49 in May and 40 in June.

Council lost a total of 318 work days in the 2019-20 period, compared to 64 work days lost during the 2018-19 period.

Mayor Greg Williamson said this was good news.

"The council's strong incident reporting has got better over the years whereas in the past, minor incidents would be overlooked as not serious," Cr Williamson said.

"If small incidents are not reported at all levels, this can lead to an accident.

"Reporting every incident, no matter how minor, is part of our risk management and safety precautions strategy.

"Most of the incidents were minor with only two of four injuries in April requiring serious medical treatment.

"The rise in lost days relates to two of the injured requiring many days off work, including an absence of over 100 days for one of the injured workers."

Cr Williamson said the MRC administered an area of 7600km and had 1100 staff working across five departments in all areas of the community.

Lost days and injuries at Mackay Regional Council in 2019-20.

Lost days and injuries at Mackay Regional Council in 2019-20.

Bowling alley fed up with paying highest rates in Aus

Sarina face to lead community alongside mayor

Aviation access critical to Mackay's recovery

Injuries suffered by Mackay Regional Council workers in 2019-20

Staff member was threatened by a member of the public.

Cut finger while using small cutters to remove heat shrink off cable.

Thumb nail caught and damaged while operating staging fly line.

Minor knee and hip pain after tripping and falling over shallow trench.

Anaphylactic reaction caused by food allergy. First aid provided. Ambulance called

with transfer to hospital.

Small cut to head after tripping, falling and hitting head on chair. Attended hospital as

precaution.

Multiple tick bites after working in gardens.

Neck pain after operating a pole saw over a period of hours.

Minor irritation when backpack sprayer leaked onto backpack straps and onto shirt.

Small laceration on leg when bumped against side of chipper.

Stepped in hole while whipper snipping, spraining ankle.

Small cut on back of hand when removing trailer from vehicle.

Lower back soreness while shovelling.

Lower back pain while using crowbar to remove a sign.

Neck pain while hitting in replacement guideposts.

Hand strain after struggling to remove a tight-fitting vehicle fuel cap.

Elbow injury while trying to remove a water meter valve.