Tieri and Emerald residents to access NBN by mid-June

SUPER-fast internet will be available for thousands of Tieri and Emerald residents by mid-June.

Telstra, one of the many NBN providers for the area, has announced around 6,700 homes and businesses will be the first local premises eligible to connect to the network.

The NBN first arrived in the area in December 2013, with almost 500 local premises in Gemfields South and Gemfields North, eligible to connect to the NBN.

Telstra Area General Manager, Rachel Cliffe, said the launch of Telstra services on the NBN around Tieri and Emerald would give locals the opportunity to use a variety of new and emerging technologies.

"The introduction of fibre technology in the region marks the beginning of a new brilliantly connected era for locals,” she said.

Ms Cliffe said the launch of the NBN comes as broadband use in Australia has reached unprecedented levels.

"The streaming video revolution is accelerating demand for fast, reliable connectivity, with more than half of Telstra's fixed broadband traffic now video related,” she said.

Ms Cliffe said staff had been gearing up for the launch with local technicians and staff receiving special training.