Tieri chilli jerky a rustic delight

‘HOMEMADE with love’ is the philosophy underpinning Catherine Windsor’s beef jerky.

Made from her house in Tieri, Mrs Windsor’s ‘The Jerky Lady Product’ this year came second in a national competition called the Mr Chilli Awards.

Mrs Windsor said winning silver in the medium heat beef jerky category justified all the work put into her family business.

“It’s just myself and my husband,” she said.

“For us to be such a small business being up against high-manufacturing companies that have more resources than we have, I think it gives other people the initiative to get up and have a go.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, if you try your best, you can achieve.”

It is the third time Mrs Windsor has entered her jerky in the competition, having been in business for five years.

She uses a family recipe to make five different flavours of jerky and then ships the final product across the Central Highlands and into New South Wales.

Online orders can be shipped anywhere in the country.

“It’s just a little family business that’s just gone crazy actually,” Mrs Windsor said.

“We’ve been very lucky.

The jerky is wrapped in paper bags to give it a “rustic, homemade feel”, and Mrs Windsor said it was available in 52 outlets in Australia.

“We go through about 180kg of meat a week, and it’s done from the side room of our house in Tieri,” she said.

“With the amount of jerky that we produce every week it’s gone leaps and bounds.

“We’ve been really blessed with how our customers have grown and grown.”

Find The Jerky Lady Product at bottleshops throughout the Central Highlands.