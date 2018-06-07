Tieri jerky business recognised nationally

BUSINESS BOOST: Catherine Windsor's business The Jerky Lady Products placed second in the Mr Chilli Awards for its Chilli Beef Jerky.

BUSINESS BOOST: Catherine Windsor's business The Jerky Lady Products placed second in the Mr Chilli Awards for its Chilli Beef Jerky. Contributed

A FAMILY owned Beef Jerky business in Tieri celebrated last week with a bottle of champagne as their long awaited trophy arrived in the mail.

The Jerky Lady Products Chilli Beef Jerky placed second in the Mr Chilli Awards in February - a national competition run by a team of passionate, chilli-loving foodies devoted to bringing chilli back.

"We were truly humbled, to be acknowledged nationally is so satisfying,” business owner Catherine Windsor said.

"Our chef was very confident our Chilli Beef Jerky would rate highly with the judges.

"Family and friends always speak highly of our product.

"We were optimistic as this would be our first competition we had entered.

"We did not think as newcomers we had a chance to place in a national competition.

"We sincerely feel we have put Tieri on the map for something other than coal.”

More than anything else, Mrs Windsor said she has gained confidence in her product from this experience.

"For my company to be acknowledged on a national scale I can be safe in the knowledge I can achieve anything I dedicate myself to,” she said.

"As a family orientated business, we have worked hard to distribute our manufactured boutique product to the general public, but since the Mr Chilli award has been announced our sales and outlets have dramatically increased which is what every business aims to achieve.

"Our product is homemade with love, all our packaged product is fresh and flavoursome and created by a small dedicated family team. Every aspect is done with pride.”

To new customers interested in trying the nationally renowned Chilli Beef Jerky, Mrs Windsor only has one thing to say.

"Stop jerkin' around and try our products today.”