Tiff Hall ‘furious’ over fat shaming promo

AUSTRALIAN celebrity trainer Tiffiny Hall has been caught up in a stoush with a company using "before" and "after" photos of her to spruik its weight loss product without her permission.

The former Biggest Loser fitness coach has called out the company for using her images, telling news.com.au she is "furious" and "angered" at the "gross misuse" of her image, which damaged the trust she has earned from her fitness community.

"I am so angry. I don't believe in weight loss gimmicks and have built my career on being honest with people," she said.

"This product stands for everything I fight against in the fitness industry."

Hall said she was most angered by her image being used out of context.

"They are saying that the 'before' photo of me is 'fat' or needs to change, when that is me eight weeks post having a baby," she said.

The company used these ‘before’ and ‘after’ images of Tiff Hall to promote their weight loss stickers. Picture: tiffhall_xo

Hall shared her frustrations on Instagram with her 211,000 followers, explaining she was "proud" to be in her activewear at the start of her fitness journey again.

"I didn't feel out of shape or ashamed of that body," she wrote.

"I was in the 4th trimester still recovering and that body had delivered a healthy baby and was keeping it alive. I refuse to be fat shamed by stupid weight loss stickers."

Hall advised people to be cautious and not waste their "hard earned money" on "gimmicks".

She wanted to make it clear she does not endorse the product, adding, "they won't work".

"I #bouncedforward after having a baby through enjoying exercise, determination and nourishing my body with good food - not weight loss stickers."

Tiff Hall says she got in shape after the birth of her son through enjoying exercise, determination and nourishing her body with good food — not weight loss stickers.

Hall said she took the photo originally to inspire women to gently return to exercise after having a baby.

Since giving birth to Arnold in 2017, Hall has been an advocate in helping women "bounce forward" after giving birth.

Since giving birth to her son Arnold in 2017, Hall has been an advocate in helping women ‘bounce forward’ after giving birth. Picture: tiffhall_xo

Hall previously explained she took a "very slow" approach after giving birth, which wasn't what people expected of the fitness expert.

"I did a TEDx talk on this. I don't like my post-partum body being fat shamed. I got fit again with hard work, having fun with exercise, eating nourishing food and being holistic," she told news.com.au.

Hall has been advocating ‘bounding forward’ after pregnancy. Picture: tiffhall_xo

"I had nothing to do with a weight loss sticker. Most of all I hate that this company is taking people's hard earned money for something that cannot work."

Hall's management team are trying to get in touch with the company through Amazon, where the product is sold.