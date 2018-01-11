Tigers ready for a great season in 2018

KICK-OFF: Emerald Tigers teams are hoping 2018 will be their year at the top of the ladder.

KICK-OFF: Emerald Tigers teams are hoping 2018 will be their year at the top of the ladder. Rebekah Yelland

Rugby League: EMERALD Tigers are in good shape for this year's competition, with a great turnout for their first senior ladies team training on Tuesday night.

Emerald Tigers Rugby League club president Matt Rogash said it was a pretty good roll up, with Brad Whittaker taking on the role of women's coach.

The Central Highlands competition brings together teams from Bluff, Blackwater, Clermont, Middlemount, Springsure and Dysart, in a battle for the top of the ladder.

Mr Rogash said the club just wanted to build on last year after an exit of players and winning back to back premierships.

"We want to build on our performances last year by getting a good bunch of guys and girls together who are just enjoying a sport they love,” Mr Rogash said.

"Anyone that wants to come down and try their hand at the game, or even just to be involved in the fitness and training are more than welcome.

"We try to be a family friendly club and get involved in community events. We support each other through different things and make social events for the club.”

Last year's assistant coach Matt Pacey has taken on the role of full time men's coach, with first training kicking off last night.

The next sessions will be held January 16 and 23, with regular Tuesday and Thursday training kicking off on January 30 at 6.30pm at the Emerald Ag College.

The seniors teams are open to all players aged 17-years or older.

Anyone who would like to play or volunteer, contact the club through their Facebook page, or join them at a training session.

"We want to bring new people into our group and make them feel apart of the town and the community,” Mr Rogash said.

"We have a big year planned and hope you can be a part of it.”