Tigers star capsicum-sprayed in nightclub fracas: reports

Richmond Football Club is investigating an early-morning incident at a Melbourne bar involving premiership player Liam Baker.

Police and fire crews were called to a "hazmat incident" at the Osborne Rooftop and Bar in South Yarra about 1.30am on Sunday, which forced an evacuation of the venue's ­inside area.

The club refused to detail exactly what it was investigating, amid reports Baker - a two-time premiership star - was capsicum-sprayed by a ­female pub-goer following a verbal stoush.

"We are investigating what happened at the nightclub," a Richmond spokeswoman said.

Baker had been photographed smiling and holding a beer with Tigers teammates Noah Cumberland and Kamdyn McIntosh in a snap posted online on Saturday afternoon.

The post was captioned: "sober sally they say".

Richmond players Kamdyn McIntosh, Noah Cumberland and Liam Baker. Picture: Instagram.

No arrests have been made and police confirmed they would not run an investigation at this stage. But the Herald Sun understands officers have reviewed CCTV footage from the venue. Fire Rescue Victoria confirmed it attended and made the scene safe.

"We have no comment to make about the incident that occurred," a spokesman for the Osborne Rooftop & Bar said.

Baker was drafted in 2017 and was a key member of the Tigers' flag-winning 2019 and 2020 sides.

It is the latest in a series of distractions for the reigning premiers in recent months, which includes the marriage breakdown of coach Damien Hardwick. The Herald Sun revealed last month Hardwick's new relationship with a younger colleague was causing tension within the club, after his split with his wife Danielle.

Baker celebrates the 2020 AFL Grand Final win.

The Osborne Rooftop and Bar in South Yarra.

Young gun Sydney Stack spent Christmas behind bars after he was arrested on ­December 19 for allegedly breaching coronavirus ­restrictions.

The 20-year-old allegedly visited Perth's party district while he was supposed to be in self-isolation because he had travelled from South Australia.

He was held in custody over Christmas and granted bail on January 8.

It came after he and Tigers teammate Callum Coleman-Jones hit the headlines in September when they were sent home from the AFL's Queensland hub after being caught breaching protocol by going to the Hollywood Showgirls strip club on the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Tigers star capsicum-sprayed in nightclub fracas: reports