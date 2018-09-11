Tight battle between the junior grand final teams

Rugby league: What a grand final day in Bluff. The roads were littered with coloured signs all the way from Emerald to Bluff and it started the excitement before you even got there.

Juniors: The Central Highland Juniors under 12s, 14s and 16s were playing and the parents and crowds supporting the team were there to watch. Junior football is all about letting the players enjoy themselves playing this great game.

The under 12s had the Springsure Mountain Men, who were undefeated for the year, up against second placed Blackwater Crushers. There was fierce competition between the two clubs all year and the grand final was no exception.

The Gemfields Under 14s defeated the Emerald Brothers Blue 44-22 and the Brothers team kept them honest all the way to the end of the game. The Gemfields crowd was there in good numbers.

In the Under 16s, Emerald Tigers beat the favourites Emerald Brothers 18-10 in a great local grudge match. It was a good game to watch.

- Storky