Time flies when you’re having fun

LIGHTS, camera, learning!

What an incredible start Emerald North State School has had to 2020.

It is hard to believe we have finished seven weeks at school.

One of our first events of 2020 was the Year 6 student leader investiture. We presented 12 incredible students with their badges.

These students have shown exemplary leadership in our community already. We wish all of our Year 6 students an exciting year as senior leaders of our school.

ENSS was visited by Camp Quality to learn about cancer and what causes cancer. We enjoyed a fantastic puppet performance and were able to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

The Camp Quality presentation.

Our senior students, in Year 5 and Year 6, have been given the opportunity to participate in the Active Leader program. At lunchtime, these students run a game for the younger grades in their playground, to keep them active and interested. Everyone loves visiting different play areas and having fun together!

STEM Club is one of our great lunchtime activities for people who want to stay out of the heat and engage their brains in a challenge.

We love learning through STEM activities.

Emerald North State School Year 1-4 students.

We also love reading at Emerald North, particularly when we get to participate in our Buddy Reading Program with Year 1. Year 6 students attend the Year 1 classes once a week to read with them and take part in an activity related to the story.

For Heath and Physical Education Week during week six, we held a staff versus student relay that everyone in the school participated in.

It was lots of fun and loud cheers could be heard on the oval as the staff took out the win!

During health lessons, the students in Years 1-4 made healthy fruit sticks and vegetable sandwich creatures.

Showing off healthy snacks.

Great things happen at North!

Article written by members of our very own North News Club – Sierra, Dakota and Summa, Year 5.