Time for men to ManUp

ManUp are holding a session in Emerald to make men aware that prostate cancer checks are a necessity.

EMERALD Lions Club will host a men's health education night later this month, starting a conversation around the severity of prostate cancer.

ManUp is a registered not-for-profit organisation.

It was set up by Jill and Brian Costello in 2010 when Mr Costello was diagnosed with prostate cancer and they had difficulty finding relevant information or assistance.

Mr Costello died in March this year and Mrs Costello is determined to improve education nationwide with the help of her daughter Leah.

As ManUp Australia co-founder Mrs Costello will bring an education night to Emerald next week and is encouraging both men and women to attend.

"Prostate cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in men,” she said.

"Last year 3452 men died from the disease, which is about double the national road death toll, and while we have lots of initiatives in place to combat that, we have very little in place for those who battle prostate cancer every year.

"If there are no symptoms in the early stages, then the only way to find it is with a routine test.

"The majority of men who wait and wait for symptoms find they are diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, and, like any cancer, your best chance of survival is to find it in the early stages.

"If you find it in advanced stages, you are pushing it uphill all the way.”

Mrs Costello had breast cancer prior to her husband being diagnosed and said the level of support between the two was just amazing.

"We try to educate them on what they should be looking for, the testing that is available,” she said.

"We try to make them aware of all of these things.”

Most women have more than one significant man in their life and Mrs Costello said they loved women coming along because they encouraged their husbands and fathers to get the tests done.

ManUp encourages men to get tested from the age of 40 but definitely from the age of 50.

Emerald Lions Club's Debbie Shields lost her father two years ago to prostate cancer.

Now she has a friend battling the same cancer.

"It is a very important thing to get out there,” she said.

"From the night if we could just save one person, that's one less person who is hopefully not going to pass away from the damn thing.”

ManUp for prostate cancer will be held on Saturday, August 11 from 6-7pm at the Emerald Town Hall Super Room.

Entry is a gold coin donation.