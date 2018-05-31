Time to show off your best moves

BUSH DANCE: Emerald Christian College will host the Emerald Community Family Bush Dance next Friday night at the Ag Grow Wool Shed.

A GOOD old-fashioned family bush dance is coming to Emerald.

Emerald Christian College will host the Emerald Community Family Bush Dance next Friday night, June 9, at the Ag Grow Wool Shed.

College principal Graeme Johnston said they decided to host a Family Bush Dance as part of the ongoing plan to provide fun family events for the region.

"A few years ago we identified there were few opportunities for families to have fun together,” Mr Johnston said.

"We thought why not hold a good old-fashioned barn dance at the Ag Grow Wool Shed?”

Families will have the opportunity to get their photos taken dressed as cowboys and enjoy some boot-slapping dances.

"We do all the old-fashioned barn dances, including the Polka and the Pride of Erin,” Mr Johnston said.

"We also do all the modern ones as well, including the Macarena and Nutbush.

"Personally, I prefer the older dances like the Pride of Erin, it has a bit of dignity to it.”

The dance has been popular in the past and Mr Johnston is expecting several hundred to attend this year.

"Life is serious, there are lots of things you have to do and this is something you can do for a couple of hours that has no seriousness to it, except the slight chance of an ankle accident or a little public humiliation if you can't dance,” he joked.

Children's events will be held from 5-6.30pm and the fun for adults is on from 7- 11pm. Admission is $5 for children or $20 a family and $10 for adults. Tickets are available from the school office or at www.flexischool.com.au.

Family Bush Dance

Where: Ag Grow Wool Shed, Emerald.

When: Saturday, June 9. Kids' events will be held from 5pm to 6.30pm. Adults' events will be held from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: Kids' events are $5 a person or $20 a family. Adults' events are $10 a person.