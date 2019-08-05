Time to thank your favourite CH business

POPULAR WIN: New Beginnings Personal Training won the People's Choice award in 2017 .

TAKING a few moments to thank your favourite local business could put it on the path to glory.

Voting has opened at chdc.com.au for the People's Choice category in the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

More than 40 local businesses are in the running for the award, after being nominated by the public.

Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) general manager, Sandra Hobbs said the People's Choice Award was the public's opportunity to recognise outstanding customer service.

"With the rising cost of living and the growing popularity of online shopping, our local businesses know that delivering exceptional, face-to-face service can make a major difference to their success,” Ms Hobbs says.

"This award is an opportunity for customers and clients to show their appreciation for those operators and the contribution they make to the local economy and community.”

Finalists have also been announced for the 11 other award categories, after being selected by an independent judging panel.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday, September 14.

Tickets can be purchased at chdc.com.au.

People's Choice voting closes on September 6 at 5pm.